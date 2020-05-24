Hi, Sly! Say 'woof' to Tampa police's newest K-9

TAMPA, Fla. — All Sly probably can think of right about now is ball, squirrel and treat.
But in the coming months, he'll be part of the Tampa Police Department's K-9 unit to sniff out the bad guys -- and there will be a few treats coming his way.
The department on Sunday published a picture on its Facebook page, showing off the newest member of the team.
"K9 Sly joined the department this week and is beginning his training. K9 Sly has a lot of hard work ahead of him but we expect nothing but great things from him," it wrote.
Tampa police said Sly was bought with charitable funds through its Rise Tampa, Our Police Foundation Inc. According to its website, the department's K-9 unit is made up of 21 teams who serve in patrol functions, explosive detection and narcotics detection.
