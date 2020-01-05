TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa police department needs your help finding a missing 2-year-old girl.

Police say Lorie Thermidor was last seen around 3:40 p.m. in the 194000 block of Redwood Point Drive near Stallion Fields Way in Tampa.

Thermidor is described as 3 feet tall and approximately 40 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink with gray polka dot pajama onesie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

