TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa police department needs your help finding a missing 2-year-old girl.
Police say Lorie Thermidor was last seen around 3:40 p.m. in the 194000 block of Redwood Point Drive near Stallion Fields Way in Tampa.
Thermidor is described as 3 feet tall and approximately 40 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink with gray polka dot pajama onesie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
