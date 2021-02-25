Man killed, another hurt in Tampa shooting

Detectives are trying to learn what happened and ask people to come forward with any tips.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are working to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:14 p.m. in the area of S. 22nd and Chapin streets, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Officers found a man, aged in his mid-40s, shot to death as they arrived in the neighborhood. They were told minutes later of a second man, also in his mid-40s, who was taken to the hospital in another car for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives now are trying to learn what happened and whether any charges will be filed, police said.

Anyone who might have information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.