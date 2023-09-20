'Use water wisely': Tampa urges conservation efforts amid ongoing drought, rising population

City water conservation staff will offer free virtual workshops to help residents conserve water and potentially save money on utilities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Most of Tampa and the surrounding area are still under a moderate drought, according to the National Weather Service. This is due, in part, to a drier-than-normal rainy season.

Because of the ongoing drought, abnormal rainy season and a "significant" rise in water usage by Tampa residents, city leaders are urging residents and business owners to "use water wisely."

Data shows customers within the city's limits are using about 4 million gallons of water more each day than they were at the same time last year, leaders with the city's water department said. Average daily drinking water demands have also been rising over the past three years.

In millions of gallons of water per day (MGD), the numbers for the last three years are as follows:

2021: 79 MGD

2022: 80 MGD

2023: 84 MGD (to date)

In order to help offset the increased demand for water, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said for the second time this year, the city is buying additional water from Tampa Bay Water.

"To meet the increased demand for water, for the second time this year, we have started buying additional water from our wholesale water provider, Tampa Bay Water," Castor said in a statement. "Water is an invaluable resource and we must all play an active role in conserving it to ensure Tampa can meet the needs of its growing population."

To help people save water, and potentially lower utility costs, the city's water conservation staff will host a series of free, virtual workshops to provide helpful and practical advice regarding water use and conservation, saving on utility costs and improving landscapes through sustainability.

The first virtual workshop is from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 21. After this first free session, workshops will be offered through mid-November.