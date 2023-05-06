x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

1 dead, another seriously hurt after tanker truck 'full of gasoline' explodes in crash

The crash happened a little after 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, north of Bloomingdale Avenue, FHP said.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline crashed and exploded early Saturday morning in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. 

The crash happened a little after 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, north of Bloomingdale Avenue, according to a news release. 

FHP says a  23-year-old man driving a sedan hit the back of the tanker truck, causing the tanker to quickly exploded and travel off to the shoulder of the road, where it hit a utility pole before finally stopping.

1 dead, another seriously hurt after tanker truck 'full of gasoline' explodes following crash

1 / 5
Florida Highway Patrol

The 49-year-old tanker truck driver died in the crash.  No additional details about this crash have been released. 

More Videos

In Other News

Local leaders discuss TPD body camera policy

Before You Leave, Check This Out