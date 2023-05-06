1 dead, another seriously hurt after tanker truck 'full of gasoline' explodes in crash

The crash happened a little after 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, north of Bloomingdale Avenue, FHP said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline crashed and exploded early Saturday morning in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened a little after 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, north of Bloomingdale Avenue, according to a news release.

FHP says a 23-year-old man driving a sedan hit the back of the tanker truck, causing the tanker to quickly exploded and travel off to the shoulder of the road, where it hit a utility pole before finally stopping.

