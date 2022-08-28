x
Hillsborough County

School tax referendum fails after recount in Hillsborough County

The tax referendum did not pass by 590 votes following a machine recount.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Hillsborough County Millage did not pass by 590 votes after recount votes were reviewed Sunday morning.

The unofficial recount votes are as follows: 

County Court Judge Group 14

  • Melissa Black: 62,386
  • Alicia Whiting Bozich: 28,727
  • Linette "Starr" Brookins: 58,569
  • Mike Isaak: 59,293 

Candidates Melissa Black and Mike Isaak will move on to the General Election ballot.
School Board of Hillsborough County Millage Election:

  • Yes: 110,486
  • No: 111,076

Officials say there will be no other recounts and canvassers will certify election results on the 30th at 10 a.m. during their final meeting for the Primary Election. 

The meeting will take place at the Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center,
2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa and is open to the public.

The final official election results will be posted at VoteHillsborough.gov

