School tax referendum fails after recount in Hillsborough County

The tax referendum did not pass by 590 votes following a machine recount.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Hillsborough County Millage did not pass by 590 votes after recount votes were reviewed Sunday morning.

The unofficial recount votes are as follows:

County Court Judge Group 14

Melissa Black: 62,386

Alicia Whiting Bozich: 28,727

Linette "Starr" Brookins: 58,569

Mike Isaak: 59,293

Candidates Melissa Black and Mike Isaak will move on to the General Election ballot.

School Board of Hillsborough County Millage Election:

Yes: 110,486

No: 111,076

Officials say there will be no other recounts and canvassers will certify election results on the 30th at 10 a.m. during their final meeting for the Primary Election.