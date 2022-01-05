The Judds: The Final Tour to make 2023 stop in Tampa

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa country music fans will get the chance to celebrate the life and legacy of icon Naomi Judd with a concert next year at Amalie Arena.

Wynonna Judd announced on Monday that she is extending “The Judds: The Final Tour” after a successful first run. She is set to play in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023.

In honor of her late mother, who died in April, Wynonna will be performing some of the duo’s most beloved hits along with special musical guests like Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride throughout the tour.

Tickets for the Tampa show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Prices range from $25.75 to $395.75 without fees.

Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets starting Monday, Oct. 24.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support! The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly,” Wynonna said in a release. “The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.”

Wynonna and Naomi Judd blazed a trail for country music duos in the industry, having sold more than 20 million albums in their decades-long career. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits featuring their unique acoustic sound.

Wynonna and her sister Ashley announced the death of their mother in April, just one day before The Judds were set to be inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame, in a statement citing “the disease of mental illness.” Naomi was 76 years old.