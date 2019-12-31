VALRICO, Fla. — Three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say they broke into Bloomingdale High School and tried to steal several items.

Deputies responded to the high school around 3 a.m. Tuesday for an intrusion alarm. Inside, they said a fire extinguisher was missing near one of the classrooms. Deputies then found broke glass on the door to the main office and found three men inside, according to a news release.

The men ran from the office but were caught by deputies waiting outside. The men arrested are Alexander Ducot, 19, Daniel Myers, 19, and Tyrus Cates, 18.

The sheriff's office said dozens of school keys were scattered across the floor and in the hallway, and a safety pin for a fire extinguisher was found on the floor of the office.

According to a news release, one of the men had a school mailroom bag containing miscellaneous coins, a Windows HP computer worth more than $1,000, a USB adapter, a screwdriver, miscellaneous paperwork and a check for $518.

Deputies believe the men arrested Tuesday are also responsible for an incident on Dec. 28 at the same school. Deputies responding to an alarm at the school found an open door near the cafeteria along with a white substance from a fire extinguisher.

The three men face charges of grand theft third degree, grand theft of a fire extinguisher, rendering a fire extinguisher inoperative, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and burglary.

"Stealing property used to educate our children and keep them safe is unacceptable. These men will learn the hard way that breaking into a school is not a prank. It is a crime," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Thankfully deputies were able to catch them in the act, and we return the property they took to the school."

