TAMPA, Fla. — A train and an SUV collided Friday afternoon in Tampa, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue.

Authorities say the incident happened at East Broadway Avenue and East Tampa Boulevard.

Two people reportedly have been pulled out of the SUV, however, there is no word on their condition.

Initial reports indicate the train did not derail.