Truck driver shoots and kills robber in self-defense, Hillsborough deputies say

Detectives say the driver's truck had broken down when he was approached by the other man.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A truck driver shot and killed a robber overnight in an apparent case of self-defense, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of US-92 and County Road 579 in Seffner.

Based on preliminary information, investigators say they believe the driver was trying to repair his broken-down truck when he was approached by a man who demanded various valuable items.

"The driver handed him several items, and the man walked away," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

But, authorities say the alleged thief came back.

"Minutes later, the man walked back toward the driver and demanded his cell phone," the agency wrote. "The driver, who was in fear for his life, armed himself with a gun and shot the man."

The truck driver called 911. When first responders showed up, they found the apparent robber dead.

An investigation is now underway.