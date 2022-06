The route is closed south of Lightfoot Road.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash near U.S. 301 at Lightfoot Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The agency tweeted around 12:45 p.m. that all lanes of U.S. 301 are closed just south of the intersection.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.