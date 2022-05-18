US Special Operations Command shows off public exercise at Tampa Convention Center

The end goal of the public exercise is to practice rescuing a city leader from "hostile" forces.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ever wonder what happens if a city leader finds themselves in a "hostile" situation they need to be rescued from? Ongoing training in downtown Tampa could answer those questions.

U.S. Special Operations Command is hosting a military capabilities demonstration at the Tampa Convention Center. Tuesday was the rehearsal while the main event of the public exercise for the community is Wednesday.

More than 175 SOCOM and international service members from 11 nations will participate, with the addition of helicopters, boats, all-terrain vehicles, scuba drivers and ground forces.

The end goal of the public exercise is to practice rescuing a city leader from "hostile" forces, a news release explains.

People can watch the demonstration live from the roads surrounding the convention center, and anyone around the area will hear simulated explosions, gunfire and see low-flying aircraft.

Something else to keep in mind is how traffic will be affected.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., South Franklin Street will be blocked at the intersection of Water Street. This blockage reaches all the way from South Harbour Island Boulevard to the Westin Hotel parking garage.