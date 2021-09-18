Volunteers give a fresh coat of paint to dozens of homes across Hillsborough County

The one-day volunteer effort, named Paint Your Heart Out Tampa, gave a fresh coat of paint to more than two dozen homes.

The one-day volunteer effort, named Paint Your Heart Out Tampa, gave a fresh coat of paint to more than two dozen homes across Hillsborough County. And, according to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, some of those homes belong to veterans.

"Of the 22 homes that are getting painted today, 11 are either veterans or widows of veterans," Castor said. "So that’s incredibly important that we support those who served our country."