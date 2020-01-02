TAMPA, Fla. — A large water main break is making quite the mess near AdventHealth Tampa.

The break is located on 138th Avenue at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 138th Avenue is closed while Bruce B. Downs Boulevard remains open at this time.

The Tampa Water Department is on the scene to make repairs.

