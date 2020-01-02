TAMPA, Fla. — A large water main break is making quite the mess near AdventHealth Tampa.
The break is located on 138th Avenue at Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 138th Avenue is closed while Bruce B. Downs Boulevard remains open at this time.
The Tampa Water Department is on the scene to make repairs.
What other people are reading right now:
- Ship believed to be lost in Bermuda Triangle found off coast of St. Augustine
- 3 women killed, a baby abducted, and the accused captor dead: Here's what we know
- Orthodox Jewish couple removed from plane over body odor sues American Airlines
- Retired Florida teacher accused of sexually battering student
- Her husband was a sheriff's deputy who died by suicide. Now, she's speaking out.
- Sheriff's office changes mind about gun charge
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter