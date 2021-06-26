Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down stretch of Waters Avenue in Tampa

The road is expected to be closed for hours.

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers shut down a stretch of Waters Avenue because of a deadly pedestrian crash.

It happened Saturday morning in the area of N. Armenia and W. Waters avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say Waters will be closed between Armenia and N. Saulray Street for several hours.

Consider taking N. Dale Mabry Highway or N. Florida Avenue to travel north-south and W. Busch Boulevard and W. Sligh Avenue to travel east-west.