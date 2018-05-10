TAMPA, Fla.— There’s a slimy invasive species out there that people around Florida should be on the lookout for.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants people to keep their eyes peeled for the New Guinea flatworm.

The worm can secrete toxins that can trigger allergic reactions. It can also carry the rat lungworm parasite -- which, in rare cases, can cause life-threatening meningitis in humans.

However, the FWC says it's had no confirmed cases of rat lungworm infections in Floridians. And, the risk of getting such an infection from one of these flatworms is no higher than getting it from one of our state's many slugs, snails or freshwater shrimp that also carry the parasite.

Experts with the FWC said someone would have to ingest the rat lungworm parasite to be infected with it, so infections are unlikely. As for potential allergic reactions, biologists say it's best not to touch the worms -- just to be safe.

The worms are found in soils and can be moved around by humans during gardening and landscaping. So, if you're gardening and prone to allergic reactions, it's a good idea to wear some gardening gloves.

People can get rid of flatworms using boiling water, the FWC reported.

The FWC says it's aware there are New Guinea flatworms in many Florida counties.

However, there were articles that said the FWC had a hotline dedicated to reporting the worms, but that turned out not to be the case. There is an Invasive Species Hotline that’s intended for reports and inquiries regarding all varieties of invasive species, but there is no special number to call for the worms.

The worms are distinguishable by their lighter stripe. They look dark brown or black with gray underbellies and faint stripes down their backs. They're normally about an inch or two long -- but some can get slightly bigger.

Anyone who wants to learn more about New Guinea flatworm sightings in Florida can view the distribution map here.

Bottom line: The worms are dangerous because they can carry the rat lungworm parasite. But, the parasite would have to be ingested to make people or their pets sick. And, with regard to preventing allergic reactions, don't touch the worms with your bare hands. Wear some gloves instead.

(Photo Credit: Jonas Fernandez -- Creative Commons License)

