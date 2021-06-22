FHP: 2 motorcyclists shot by passing car on Howard Frankland

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning shooting on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
It happened Tuesday around 12:30 a.m., according to FHP.
Troopers say a man and a woman were traveling northbound on the Howard Frankland Bridge on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when they were shot by someone in a passing black sedan.
Both the 40-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman, FHP says, were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
