TAMPA, Fla. — If Florida is the most dangerous place for walkers and bikers, how could we possibly feel safe suggesting our students take part in "International Walk to School Day?"

Well, having lots of students walk to school on one day can actually improve safety. It allows schools and safety officials to monitor any problem spots and make necessary changes. Schools can then suggest more crosswalks or sidewalks in spots where students are in danger.

St. Joseph's Hospital has a child safety and wellness expert. Michelle Sterling says walking and biking to school is important for students because it promotes exercise and helps them burn off a little extra energy. She also gave us these tips to make sure your kids are safe if they do walk or bike to school:

Keep the distractions to a minimum. Put the phones away so your students are always looking at where they're walking and the traffic around them. Make sure they're not wearing earbuds or headphones so that they can hear.

Stop and look. Students should always stop at intersections and crossings and look left, right and left again before crossing.

Walk on designated paths. Students should always use the sidewalk or pathways. If there are no safe paths, students should walk in the street as far left as possible, facing oncoming traffic so they're more easily seen.

