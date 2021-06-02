Man injured in Clearwater car crash awarded $1M by jury, law firm says

The man ended up having to sue his own insurance company because it failed 'honor' his coverage, according to a release.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Years after one man was seriously injured in a car crash in Clearwater, a jury awarded him more than $1 million.

According to Morgan & Morgan, Charles Finson was injured in 2016 in a crash with an "underinsured driver" at the intersection of Drew Street and North Belcher Road in Clearwater.

Finson had reportedly stopped and the intersection when a driver traveling at high-speed rear-ended Finson's car. As a result, Finson has permanent injuries to his neck and back, and is still receiving ongoing medical treatment, according to a release.

The release said Finson sued State Farm, his own insurance company because they "failed to fully honor his uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage."

The Pinellas County jury awarded Finson $1,094,192.18 in damages to cover medical expenses and compensation for "his past and future pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life," according to Morgan & Morgan.

The law firm says State Farm's largest settlement offer was $56,000.

“The jury recognized the severity of Mr. Finson’s injuries and in doing so, delivered justice in this case,” said attorney Sumeet Kaul in a statement. “His life will never be the same as it was before the crash. He was an athletic man whose personal life centered around exercise and physical activity, much of which he is no longer able to do. The verdict will, however, allow him to close the book on this chapter of his life and move forward without the heavy burden of medical expenses for his ongoing treatment.”