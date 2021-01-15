Ken Welch joins crowded race for St. Petersburg Mayor

Welch is one of four candidates running for the position.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Long-time Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch announced on Friday that he will be throwing his hat in what's becoming a crowded race for St. Petersburg mayor.

Welch will be one of four candidates vying for a chance to replace current term-limited Mayor Rick Kriseman.

So, who's running?

Darden Rice

City Councilmember Darden Rice announced her decision to run for mayor this past week. Rice was the first openly gay candidate to run for office in Pinellas County back in 2005. She has sat on St. Pete's council for the last seven years where she spearheaded many environmental initiatives, including universal curbside recycling.

I’m so excited to announce I’m running for mayor of St. Pete! We’re facing difficult times right now as a city, state, and nation, but I have no doubt that we’ll come together to address our challenges and make our city even stronger. To learn more, visit https://t.co/E6OKj8OkLV. pic.twitter.com/HR6cPdAxve — Darden Rice (@DardenRice) January 12, 2021

Wengay Newton

Former state representative and St. Petersburg Councilmember Wengay Newton is also running for mayor. Newton forewent reelection for his House seat in 2020 in order to run for Pinellas County Commission, which he lost in August of last year. It's not the first time Newton has run for mayor of St. Petersburg. He challenged Kriseman in 2016 but lost.

Late Friday before Christmas addition to the St. Pete Mayors race. @NEWTFL announces he is https://t.co/mIWLA4cotj #flapol — St Pete Chamber Advocacy (@SPACCAdvocacy) December 19, 2020

Michael Ingram

Michael Ingram, 20, will be the youngest candidate in the mayoral race. The current political science major at the University of South Florida is hoping to become the city's youngest mayor (candidates for Pinellas County need to be 18 or older). His campaign is built around infrastructure, the environment, housing and getting young voices involved in politics.

Ken Welch

Ken Welch was the most recent, and predictable, name to join the race. On Friday, Welch said his priorities, if elected mayor, would include the redevelopment of Tropicana Field, housing, infrastructure and sustainability. The third generation St. Petersburg native has been a commissioner for Pinellas County since the turn of the century, representing St. Petersburg. He will be succeeded as commissioner by Rene Flowers.