2 children dead, at least 8 injured after car 'lost control' at Kerrville drag race, authorities say

The victims were 8 years old and 6 years old.

SAN ANTONIO — Two young boys – one 8 years old, the other 6 – were killed and eight others injured Saturday after a crash at an organized drag-racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, Kerrville Police Department officials say.

Two of the injured victims, a 4-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby girl, were taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center as a precaution, while two others were treated at the scene by first responders.

Authorities say the four other victims, ranging in age from 26 to 46, were taken to hospitals in Austin and San Antonio. One of them, a middle-aged woman airlifted to University Medical Center, is in critical condition.

Tragedy struck the self-billed "Airport Race Wars 2" around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, when KPD officials said a car participating in the race "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectator."

Kerrville Police are leading the ongoing investigation.

The below videos, provided via Snapchat Maps, show cars preparing to race earlier in the afternoon and, later, helicopters arriving on the scene.