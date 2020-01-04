TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers have found the man they said kidnapped a 2-year-old in Georgia and killed three others Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Caesar Crockett is in a standoff with law enforcement near I-75 and I-4. Troopers said the missing child, King, was found safe, but Crockett is still inside a car and armed.

Troopers said the area should be avoided at all costs.

Crockett is accused of shooting and killing members of his son's family Tuesday night.

