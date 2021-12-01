LIVE: 3 more jurors seated Wednesday for trial of Kim Potter

In total, seven jurors, three men and four women, have been seated for Potter's manslaughter trial. Opening statements are slated to begin Dec. 8.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Seven total jurors selected, three men and four women

Eight total jurors dismissed so far

The state has used one peremptory strike, the defense has used two

Kim Potter expected to testify in her own defense

11 a.m.

After taking a short break, jury selection resumed Wednesday morning with juror number 21. A married father of young children, the juror told the courtroom that he had served on a jury for a criminal case about protesters trespassing about 10 years ago. Juror 21 told defense attorney Earl Gray that he had seen the video of Daunte Wright’s death multiple times but stopped reading about the case after being summoned for jury duty. The defense passed through juror 21 after discussing what he describes as “neutral” feelings toward Blue Lives Matter. The state also approved juror 21 to serve in the trial after asking several brief questions. The total number of jurors seated is now seven.

10:20 a.m.

The third potential juror questioned Wednesday, juror number 20, was a father of three small children who called Potter’s actions on the day of Daunte Wright’s death a “very stupid mistake” based on his own “uninformed opinon.” Defense attorney Earl Gray asked the juror several questions about his opinions on police and brought up the juror’s questionnaire response where he wrote he believed minorities are sometimes treated differently by the justice system. Juror 20 said despite the fact that the case involves a Black man and white woman, he could be a fair panelist. The defense used its second peremptory strike on juror 20, excluding him from the jury.

Juror 20 wrote that they believe minorities are sometimes treated unfairly by the justice system.

Gray: "The deceased is black and my client is white and if that would affect your decision in any way now is the time to say it.”

J20: “I believe I could fairly judge the case." — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) December 1, 2021

9:15 a.m.

Juror 19 is a teacher and mother of two who said she saw video of Daunte Wright’s shooting about four to five times on the news, but told the court she didn’t watch the video online or search for details about the case. She described the video as chaotic and said she saw damage from the unrest in the area where she lived. Juror 19 said that she owns a Taser and carries it for protection, but has never used it before. During questioning by the state, the juror also said she has a permit to carry a gun. Both the defense and state passed through juror 19, making her the sixth person seated for Kim Potter’s trial.

9 a.m.

The first potential juror interviewed on Wednesday morning, juror 17, was quickly passed through by the defense after a few generic questions about their ability to be impartial and fair. The juror is a woman who recently graduated from school and is working full time. During questioning by the state, juror 17 said she believes police officers will always be needed because “bad things happen.” The state also passed through juror 17, making her the fifth juror to be seated for the trial.

She seems sure she can focus only on the evidence. Doesn’t appear to have strong feelings in the issues. — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) December 1, 2021

Tuesday

On Tuesday the prosecution and defense in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter agreed on four people to the sit on the jury.

Potter faces both first and second-degree manslaughter charges in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Two of the selected juror are white men, one is a white woman and one is an Asian woman.

The first juror was selected was a man who works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence.

The second juror seated Tuesday told the courtroom she's a retired teacher. The juror reiterated that she would be able to be an impartial juror and take the evidence presented by both sides into consideration, but she noted she’s concerned about seeing graphic images and videos during the trial.

A third juror is a 29-year-old man who works as an operations manager for a retail company. He expressed that he is slightly distrustful of police officers, but said he would still contact them if he needed help.

The forth and final juror seated on Tuesday was a woman who works in Minneapolis and said she could hear bullets from inside her home during last year’s unrest in Minneapolis, but didn’t associate any specific group with the violence. She also said she believes police are there to keep order.

The state and defense each used one peremptory strike on the first day of jury selection, leaving the prosecution with two and the defense team with four.