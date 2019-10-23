TAMPA, Fla. — The process of unraveling the mystery of whether an old cemetery still rests underneath the property at King High School continues Wednesday as geophysical technicians begin scanning the site.

According to Hillsborough County Schools, crews will use ground-penetrating radar to search for what is believed to be Ridgewood Cemetery, an African American burial ground for indigent citizens of the city.



More than 250 people are believed to be buried at the site, and there is no evidence that remains were reinterred at a different location.

Through a historical search of appraisal records, deeds, aerial maps and district records, district officials say there is conflicting information about where the cemetery might be located.

However, what does appear to be true is that the cemetery has been forgotten and erased through time.

