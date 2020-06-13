Ybor City loses historic business to the coronavirus pandemic

La Tropicana Cafe brought in political figures and prominent leaders from across the country. It won't reopen after being closed for several weeks.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a week since 64 of Florida's counties entered Phase 2.

While most businesses are focused on getting more people in the door, some haven't even had the chance.

"Outside of the Columbia Restaurant, Tropicana is probably the most iconic restaurant in Ybor City," Patrick Manteiga said.

Manteiga and his family run the community newspaper called La Gaceta. La Tropicana Cafe was their second home.

"It started in Ybor in the '60s and had several owners. The one that most people remember would be BB Menendez, who built the building where it's located now," Manteiga said.

Now his paper has the shop on the front page saying it won't reopen after being closed for several weeks.

"You expected a few not to come back. Tropicana was one of those," Manteiga said.

For years prominent figures from across the country visited and shared a table. Manteiga and his father documented it all.

"This is Jimmy Carter on his campaign for the presidency sitting at the table at Tropicana with my father," Manteiga said as he showed pictures from back in the day.

Throughout the years Ybor City has been hit hard. The Spanish Flu and Great Depression changed what we see today, but still the essence of Ybor City continues.

"Our first phase was an artist colony. Then the next phase was as an entertainment district. Now we're in a phase where we're starting to have many other types of businesses," Manteiga said.

While Florida's reopening advances, business owners are tasked with finding a way to serve customers safely and make money. La Tropicana's doors will remain locked, but leaders are confident the vibrant city will bounce back.