Lake Wales police investigating late-night double shooting

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Sunday night.
Detectives say the shooting took place around D Street and Dr. JA Wiltshire Avenue in the late evening hours of Sunday, June 20. They add they are in the early stages of this investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Ricky Hartwell at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
