x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Lakeland apartment building goes up in flames

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but several units were significantly damaged, rendering them uninhabitable, according to the fire department.
Credit: Lakeland Fire Department

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday morning at a single-story multi-unit apartment building.

It happened on North Florida Avenue near Granada Street in Lakeland.

Firefighters say they received a call at 7:28 a.m. and arrived minutes later to find the building filled with heavy smoke and fire through the roof. 

Credit: Lakeland Fire Department

Everyone in the building was able to evacuate safely before emergency services arrived, the fire department says.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but several units were significantly damaged, rendering them uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross is assisting with housing and support for those who were displaced. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter