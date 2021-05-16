Police: Motorcyclist killed after hitting curb, ejecting from bike in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man riding his motorcycle died on Saturday after striking a curb, according to Lakeland Police Department.
Authorities say the incident happened at around 4:04 p.m. near North Lincoln Avenue and 2nd Street. They say Darry Townsend, 53, lost control of his 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle for an unknown reason, hit a curb and was ejected from his bike.
Police say the crash sent Townsend into a chain-link fence. Rescue crews who responded attempted to give Townsend "life-saving measures."
He was eventually taken to Lakeland Regional Health where police say he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.
