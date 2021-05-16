x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Police: Motorcyclist killed after hitting curb, ejecting from bike in Lakeland

Police say the crash is still under investigation.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh background blur

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man riding his motorcycle died on Saturday after striking a curb, according to Lakeland Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 4:04 p.m. near North Lincoln Avenue and 2nd Street. They say Darry Townsend, 53, lost control of his 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle for an unknown reason, hit a curb and was ejected from his bike.

Police say the crash sent Townsend into a chain-link fence. Rescue crews who responded attempted to give Townsend "life-saving measures."

He was eventually taken to Lakeland Regional Health where police say he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.  

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter