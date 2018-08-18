A Largo man has been charged with first-degree murder after he shot and killed a woman, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives were called a little after 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 13000 block of West Rena Drive in unincorporated Largo for a report of an injured person. They found 28-year-old Christine Giles unresponsive in a travel trailer parked outside the home.

Giles was later pronounced dead. Deputies said she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Nathaniel Yates, 32. Detectives say Yates was in the travel trailer with Giles and a 61-year-old man. Yates reportedly became angry and threatened The 61-year-old man with a .380 caliber handgun.

Yates turned the gun on Giles, shot her once and fled the scene, investigators said. He then reportedly returned a short time later and shot her several more times.

Witnesses told detectives Giles and Yates were dating for several months before Yates threatened Giles with violence and Giles called off the relationship. Detectives believe Giles and Yates were dating again at the time of the shooting.

As detectives were searching for Yates, they learned Yates had been arrested for an unrelated incident less than six hours after the shooting.

Yates was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Friday for charges of burglary, simple battery, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on health service personnel.

Largo police officers took Yates to a local hospital for injuries from his initial arrest.

Saturday, detectives charged Yates with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He remains in custody at a local hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP