LARGO, Fla. – There's a major break in the search for a missing Largo toddler.

Police officers have gathered near the intersection of Lake Avenue and McMullen Road in Largo, where family members have arrived as well.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Jordan Belliveau from Largo.

10News

An Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau was issued on Sunday morning after the child’s mother told them she was walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road when she was offered a ride by a stranger named Antwan Saturday night. Once in the car, the mom claims she was struck in the face and later woke up in a wooded part of Largo Central Park without her child.

On Monday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

On Tuesday, police released gas station footage from the 7-Eleven at 1200 East Bay Drive in Largo. Investigators said a man in the footage may have spoken to the mom and might have information about what happened to Jordan.

