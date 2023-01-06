Largo teen advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Spellers will receive a number of awards and prizes from both the Bee and prize sponsors.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area has a spelling whiz to cheer for as he gets closer to taking home the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship.

It's all in the hands of 14-year-old Dev Shah from Largo, who advanced to Thursday night's final round.

He is set to compete again 10 other students with the final round starting at 8 p.m. The Scripps Spelling Bee will be available on ION.

Spellers will receive a number of awards and prizes from both the Bee and prize sponsors. Awards include a $50,000 cash prize for the champion, followed by $25,000 for second place and $15,000 for third. Cash prizes continue for spellers that make it to the semifinals.

Shah is competing for the third time. Previously, the 8th grader from Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School competed in 2019 and tied for 51st place and again in 2021 in which he tied for 76th place.