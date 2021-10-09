Authorities searching for 79-year-old Inverness woman

The elderly woman was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Have you seen Geraldine Boone Barton?

Authorities are searching for the 79-year-old woman who was last seen at around 9 a.m. Saturday at her home off of N. Saturn Drive in Inverness, Fla.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Barton was reported as a missing endangered adult. She is described as 5-feet,7-inches, weighing 160 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Her clothing description is unknown. However, authorities say she may be traveling on foot or possibly in a vehicle.