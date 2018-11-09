Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Fire Rescue and Temple Terrace Fire Rescue are sending emergency workers and equipment to North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.

Collectively called the Region 4 Rescue Strike Team, the unit includes an ambulance from Temple Terrace, two ambulances from Hillsborough, along with two ambulances and a utility vehicle from Pasco.

The team will help with pre-hurricane landfall preparation efforts, as well as with emergency care after Florence makes landfall.

As of Tuesday, the deployment was expected to last eight days.

