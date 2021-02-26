Local artists thankful for St Petersburg Fine Art Show this weekend

More than 75 artists will be featured at the free art show this Saturday and Sunday at South Straub Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're going to be in downtown St. Pete this weekend you'll get a chance to see the 8th annual St Petersburg Fine Art Festival at South Straub Park.

On Friday, artists set up their socially distanced booths and shared how thankful they were that the festival was happening.

"It's such an honor to be part of this show and we are thrilled it's happening. The organizers did a great job of making sure everything will run as safely as possible due to the pandemic including social distancing, hand sanitation stations, temperature checks and more," artist Bonnie Keane said.

"A lot of artists like myself make their entire income from these outdoor festivals so to have them disappear for a year was pretty scary," artist Shelby Dillon said.

The impacts of the pandemic shutting down many art festivals is still on many of their minds.

"It's been a terrible year, we are all self-employed and all those cancelations put a big crunch on our income so we are very thankful for this socially distanced art festival still happening," Keane added.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Those who attend will be able to both look at the artwork and speak with the artist who made it, according to organizers.

The St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival is free and requires attendees to wear a mask.