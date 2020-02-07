Longboat Key approves mask mandate

The order will last 60 days.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Longboat Key has voted 7-0 to approve a mandatory mask order, requiring people to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors in public areas where social distancing is not possible.

The order takes effect Friday and lasts for 60 days.

There are exceptions for children ages 6 and under or for anyone with health conditions that may prevent them from wearing masks.

People are allowed to remove their masks for eating and exercise.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Lakeland city leaders voted 5-2 to require face coverings for anyone who works, lives, visits or does business in the city. The Lakeland mask order applies to any indoor location, other than a home or residence, when not social distancing from other people, excluding family members or companions.

