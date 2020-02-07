Longboat Key approves mask mandate

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Longboat Key has voted 7-0 to approve a mandatory mask order, requiring people to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors in public areas where social distancing is not possible.
The order takes effect Friday and lasts for 60 days.
There are exceptions for children ages 6 and under or for anyone with health conditions that may prevent them from wearing masks.
People are allowed to remove their masks for eating and exercise.
Earlier in the day on Thursday, Lakeland city leaders voted 5-2 to require face coverings for anyone who works, lives, visits or does business in the city. The Lakeland mask order applies to any indoor location, other than a home or residence, when not social distancing from other people, excluding family members or companions.
Click here for an updated list of Tampa Bay areas requiring face masks.
Click here for a list of places you can get a free face mask.
- Florida reports record 10,109 new coronavirus cases in one day
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Jeffrey Epstein associate arrested
- 1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says
- USF president 'deeply troubled' by sexual violence accusations on campus
- Have you ever thought about how fireworks get their color? It's all science!
- Everything to know about the new St. Pete Pier opening, including how to get a reservation
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter