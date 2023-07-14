New 'affordable' airline coming to TPA with 2 nonstop flights to Canada

The Canda-based airline, Lyxn Air, announced Friday it would have two nonstop routes from Tampa to Toronto and Montreal starting this fall.

TAMPA, Florida — Is Canada on your bucket list? Well, look no further, Tampa International Airport has a new airline partner that's offering "ultra-affordable" flights to our neighbors to the north.

TPA announced Friday that the Canadian-based airline Lynx Air would have two nonstop routes from Tampa to Toronto and Montreal starting this fall, according to a news release.

The "ultra-low-cost airline" will start serving Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Nov. 16 and Montreal-Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Nov. 17, TPA officials said. These are the first routes to TPA for the airline.

Both routes will fly Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday, TPA said.

“Tampa International Airport is proud to offer more travel options from Toronto and Montreal with our new airline partner Lynx Air, the first Canadian carrier to launch new service to TPA since the pandemic,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement.

“Our community is closely linked with our Canadian neighbors, who are the largest source of international visitation, homeownership and foreign direct investment in Tampa Bay. We look forward to better serving our travelers to and from Canada and opening doors to all the wonderful things our growing region has to offer.”

TPA says Lynx launched back in April 2022 and serves 16 destinations with seven Boeing 737 aircraft.

“We are thrilled to connect travelers to one of the most vibrant destinations in the U.S. With beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment, and cultural experiences, Tampa Bay offers something for everyone,” Lynx Air CEO Merren McArthur said. “Our convenient and affordable flights will provide an exceptional travel experience and continue to connect Canadians to incredible destinations.”