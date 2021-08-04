Man accused of killing mom, baby in 2018 Bayshore crash to be sentenced

In December, Cameron Herrin pleaded guilty as part of an "open plea," putting him at the mercy of the judge, who will decide an appropriate sentence this week.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the two men accused in a deadly 2018 Tampa street racing case awaits his fate in court today.

Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau had been charged in the Bayshore Boulevard crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger and her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, who she was pushing in a stroller when she was hit by Herrin's Ford Mustang.

Both Herrin and Barrineau previously pleaded not guilty. Then, in December, Barrineau's newly negotiated plea agreement was approved by a judge. Herrin pleaded guilty, too, but left his fate up to the hands of the court.

Herrin entered an "open plea," which puts him at the mercy of the judge, who is set to decide an appropriate sentence this week. This means the court will be able to hear arguments from the prosecutors and the defense team, but the judge will ultimately rule on his fate -- as opposed to a jury. This plea could result in many more years in prison, depending on what the judge decides.

In December, Barrineau pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor racing charge in exchange for six years in state prison, followed by 15 years of probation. The judge accepted the plea and detailed the terms of the agreement, which included waiving Barrineau's sentencing rights as a juvenile -- which he was at the time of the crash.

Barrineau's driver's license will be suspended for five years. And he'll be required to complete 200 hours of community service when he's released, including doing speaking engagements about the dangers of reckless driving if possible.