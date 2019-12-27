PASCO COUNTY, Fla — It was a quiet Sunday night in 2005 when deputies say 79-year-old Beverly Bobrick was killed.

Her neighbors in Port Richey noticed she hadn’t grabbed her morning newspaper, so they checked her home and told the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office they found a back window forced open and the screen pushed in.

Deputies found Bobrick dead in her bedroom. Her dog had also been killed.

It wasn’t the first time they’d been there. Bobrick’s home was broken into weeks earlier, and a thief got away with about $80.

“And as far as I’m concerned the same sun of a gun came back and did it again and killed her. And he had to kill the dog on top of it? What kind of people are these?,” Bobrick’s neighbor William Meade told 10News in 2005.

Detectives looked into a possible connection to an attempted burglary a few streets away – but the investigation went nowhere.

Now, 15 years later, a man is under arrest.

Brian Vincent Stoll is charged with first-degree murder. He’s 34 years old.

That means he was 16-years-old when deputies say he killed Bobrick.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will provide more details about the case in a news conference Friday afternoon.

