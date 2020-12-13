FHP: Man hit, killed by car on U.S. 301

Troopers are looking for information on two other cars that ran the man over after he was hit.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a car hit him and two others ran him over, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

And, troopers are looking for two of the cars involved in the accident.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 just north of 30th Avenue East in Manatee County, troopers say.

According to FHP, a 52-year-old man was crossing U.S. 301 when an SUV hit him. Then, two other cars driving behind the SUV ran over the man. The SUV stopped but the other two cars kept driving.

Now, troopers are asking anyone with information to contact FHP or Crimestoppers. One of the cars is described as a light-colored SUV.