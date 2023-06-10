Man seriously injured after helicopter crash in Venice

Officials say a call came in around 11:30 a.m. about a small helicopter that crashed into a fence between Venice Municipal Airport and the Festival Grounds.

VENICE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a helicopter crash Saturday morning, according to the city of Venice.

The pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter and was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say airport management is on the scene and making Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notifications.