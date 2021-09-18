Police: Man steals car, breaks into home in St. Petersburg

Authorities add that the man also faces charges from Clearwater police for incidents that happened before he drove to St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is behind bars after stealing a car, attempting to steal another and breaking into someone's home in St. Petersburg, police say.

According to police, at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, Jamie Smith, 32, crashed his car into a sign outside of a church near Park Str. north and 39th Ave. A good samaritan who was driving a car that was towing a boat pulled over to check on Smith.

That's when police say Smith stole the person's car and drove off. He would eventually lose control of the car and the boat would detach, swerving to oncoming traffic, according to law enforcement.

Smith would then approach another car and pull on the door handle but was unable to enter it.

Police say he ran off and forced his way inside a random house in the area. Law enforcement would surround the home and Smith would eventually be taken into custody.