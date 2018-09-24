Three people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Manatee County.

It happened Sunday night a little after 10 p.m. in the Central Park subdivision. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman heard her son and his wife arguing, then heard gunfire.

She went to investigate and found both of them dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The woman’s 16-year-old daughter had also been shot. Paramedics worked on her when they got there, but she later died.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more information. Watch for updates on wtsp.com, our mobile news app and 10News.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP