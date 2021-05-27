Headless alligator found in Manatee County, FWC says

PARRISH, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it is investigating what led to an alligator being decapitated in Manatee County.
The dead alligator was discovered on Thursday by officers near State Road 62 in Parrish, FWC says. The 10-foot-long gator was missing its head and described as "badly decomposed."
FWC says alligator harvesting season runs from August 15 to November 1 for people who have the proper permits. However, without the proper permits, killing an alligator is a third degree-felony, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FWC at 888-404-3922.
