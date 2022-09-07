x
Manatee County

Person killed when flame ignites oxygen, causes explosion at Bradenton condo

At least one unit was damaged.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. — A person was killed after a flame ignited oxygen that was being administered, which caused an explosion, according to police.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a condominium complex on Fairways Boulevard, located just off Pinebrook Circle.

The small explosion killed a person, who has not yet been identified, and caused damage to a single residence, the Bradenton Police Department said in a statement.

The Red Cross will help another person who lived in the unit, as well, police said.

