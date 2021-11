The pilot is reported to have been uninjured.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Local authorities are responding after a small plane went down into Sarasota Bay Tuesday.

The plane is reported to have gone down around 4:25 p.m. in a part of the bay not far from the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

