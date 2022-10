The shooting incident happened right after the man left the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 41-year-old man is not expected to survive after being shot late Saturday night in Bradenton, according to the news release.

Police say the man had just left the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot.

"He was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert and is not expected to survive," the news release reads.