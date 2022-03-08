March 8 marked as Coach Eddie Shannon Day in Manatee County

Lincoln Park was also renamed in his honor.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — The Manatee County Commission honored an icon in the county this Tuesday.

Coming off the heels of a 100th birthday celebration on March 7, the Manatee County Commission signed a proclamation to make March 8, 2022, Coach Eddie Shannon Day.

Manatee County Commissioner of District 2 Reggie Bellamy and Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge presented the prestigious accomplishment.

The World War II veteran, former Manatee High School coach and FHSAA Hall of Famer was recognized for his 34-year coaching career. During his tenure at Lincoln Memorial High School, he only lost two football games, at the county's all black school before integration.

Shannon helped the integration progress by promoting peace and harmony during strained times.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, the long-time coach and spiritual leader also helped send Ray Bellamy to the University of Miami where he became the first African American athlete to receive a scholarship.

"One thing that I was raised up on is giving individuals their flowers while they are here," Bellamy said.

It was announced at that moment that through a unanimous vote Lincoln Park in Manatee County will be formally renamed to Coach Eddie Shannon Park.

Upon receiving his plaque and taking photos to commemorate the day, Manatee County commissioners thanked Shannon for the legacy he's left behind in the community.

"A million thanks to you for your hundred years on this earth and the thousands of students and people that you have affected in your lifetime," County Commissioner Misty Servia said. "Thank you for all you've done. And while I'm not a graduate of Manatee High School, all three of our kids are so Cane Pride is strong at my house too."