MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Christmas came early for the children at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School – as Manatee County deputies escorted Santa and his elves on Monday.

Deputies helped give out gifts to the smiling kids, who are fighting serious health issues. The special Christmas celebration was planned for the children who won't be able to go to the main Flight to the North Pole event scheduled for later in the month.

Thanks for helping to spread the holiday spirit, deputies!

