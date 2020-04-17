MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Gwendolyn Brown, Manatee County's first African-American county commissioner, has died of complications from COVID-19. She was 68.

She served from 1994 to 2010 and represented District 2.

During her career, Brown also served as the first African-American chairwoman of the Manatee Board of County Commissioners.

In a post on Facebook, the county wrote:

"County Commissioners and County staff extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Gwen Brown who was Manatee County's first African American County Commissioner. She served our community from 1994 - 2010."

