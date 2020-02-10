Crash in Manatee County shuts down all southbound I-75 lanes

The severity of the crash is not yet known, but there are injuries.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 75 in the Ellenton area has all southbound lanes shutdown.

The crash occurred around 10:04 p.m. and the FHP is on scene.

It is unknown, at this time, how many cars were involved in the crash or the severity of the injuries.

Drivers should seek an alternate route while crews work the scene.

What other people are reading right now:

